Magnitude 4,1 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 4,1 earthquake has been detected in the territory of Kyrgyzstan in the morning of October 27, Interfax reports.

The epicenter of the quake was 132km south-west from Almaty (Kazakhstan).

No injuries or damages were reported.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




