Magnitude 4,1 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 4,1 earthquake has been detected in the territory of Kyrgyzstan in the morning of October 27, Interfax reports.
The epicenter of the quake was 132km south-west from Almaty (Kazakhstan).
No injuries or damages were reported.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 14:10 Azerbaijan breaches Artsakh ceasefire more than 100 times in one week
- 13:53 For You, Aznavour Yerevan concert to feature French military choir singer Jérémie Delvert, performer of Armenian Waltz at legendary crooner's funeral
- 13:21 Seven killed in Afghanistan suicide attack
- 13:17 ‘Case re-opening requires new circumstances’ – Pashinyan on possibility of new probe into 1999 parliament shooting
- 12:58 Magnitude 4,1 earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
- 12:15 Armenia marks 19th anniversary of 1999 parliament terror attack
- 11:42 Armenia’s public debt to drop to GDP 55% - World Bank forecast
- 11:40 World Bank forecasts continuous Net Foreign Direct Investment growth in Armenia
- 11:30 World Bank improves Armenia GDP growth forecast to 5,3% in new report
- 11:15 Yeremyan Projects shares success formula of From Farm To Table – one of best examples in business-village mutually beneficial cooperation – with Agrarian University students
- 11:07 Astana to host CSTO heads of state council session November 8
- 10:50 Trump says his election victory was worst thing to ever happen to Russia
- 10:47 Israel delivers air strikes at 80 targets in Gaza after rocket attack
- 10:45 European Stocks - 26-10-18
- 10:44 US stocks down - 26-10-18
- 10:42 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-10-18
- 10:40 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 26-10-18
- 10:39 Oil Prices - 26-10-18
- 10.26-21:45 Polymetal International in talks to sell Kapan Mine to Chaarat Gold
- 10.26-20:52 We want to promote labor in Armenia and tell all businessmen to come and invest in Armenia, get rich and make rich– Nikol Pashinyan
- 10.26-20:41 US President's National Security Advisor John Bolton describes Armenia as an important friend of USA in the region
- 10.26-18:51 Nikol Pashinyan assures Government will spare no efforts to make culture and art one of Armenia’s claims to fame
- 10.26-17:53 President Sarkissian attends events dedicated to Prince Charles's birthday
- 10.26-17:51 Seyran Ohanyan interrogated over March 1 case
- 10.26-17:46 “China-Eurasia” first international conference held in Yerevan, Armenia
- 10.26-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-10-18
- 10.26-17:32 Asian Stocks - 26-10-18
- 10.26-17:15 27-year-old Armenian dies in unfortunate accident in Lebanon
- 10.26-17:07 WATCH: UNICEF video featuring Henrikh Mkhitaryan will definitely make you smile
- 10.26-16:39 Deputy Mayors of Yerevan named pending confirmation hearing
- 10.26-16:37 Chinese businessmen willing to make investments in Armenia
- 10.26-16:28 All roads passable in Armenia as of 16:00
- 10.26-15:58 President of Artsakh visits construction site of new residential community in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert
- 10.26-15:28 Jailed retired general ‘willing’ to donate $12 million worth private land and property to state
- 10.26-14:58 Armenia’s acting deputy PM holds meeting with ADB delegation
14:52, 10.22.2018
Viewed 6541 times Rudy Giuliani visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
14:10, 10.24.2018
Viewed 2201 times “Forgiveness comes after recognition”: Armenian President’s message to Turkish counterpart
15:01, 10.20.2018
Viewed 1775 times Spiritual leaders of Christian churches of Jerusalem call shameful the bill on properties in letter addressed to Israeli PM
17:56, 10.20.2018
Viewed 1681 times Acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Lebanese Parliament Speaker highly value bilateral political dialogue
10:54, 10.20.2018
Viewed 1548 times President of Artsakh sends congratulatory address to Catholicos Aram I on 50th anniversary of his ordination to priesthood