Armenia marks 19th anniversary of 1999 parliament terror attack

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan paid tribute to the memory of the victims of the 1999 October 27 terror attack in the Armenian parliament.

Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan accompanied Pashinyan in the homage ceremony, the PM’s office said.

Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker Ara Babloyan, acting First Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan, lawmakers, family members of the victims and parliament staff laid flowers at the memorial to the October 27 shooting victims outside the National Assembly (parliament) building.

The 1999 October 27 parliament shooting was a terror attack committed by a group of gunmen that assassinated Prime Minister Vazgen Sargsyan, Speaker of Parliament Karen Demirchyan, two Deputy Speakers, a Cabinet member and three lawmakers.

