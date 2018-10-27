World Bank forecasts continuous Net Foreign Direct Investment growth in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. According to the World Bank’s October report on Armenia’s Macroeconomic Development, net foreign investments (% of GDP) in 2018 will comprise 3% against last year’s 2%, and the indicator is forecast to reach 3,9% by 2020.

According to the report, prudent macroeconomic policies, low inflation, and favorable terms of trade will continue to support economic expansion. Real GDP growth is expected to moderate to 5.3 percent in 2018. Sustainable external demand, favorable metal prices, greater investment volumes and strengthening of private consumption have significantly contributed to the continuous growth of the Armenian economy in 2018.

According to the report, the gross fixed capital investments will grow up to 15,2% in 2018 – surpassing the 2017 indicator nearly twice.

Growing regional and global risks could undermine Armenia’s medium-term growth prospects. These risks include a stronger-than-forecast economic slowdown in Armenia’s key trading partners (primarily Russia and the Islamic Republic of Iran) and a decline in global copper prices, the report said.

