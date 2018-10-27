Astana to host CSTO heads of state council session November 8

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council session will take place on November 8 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The session will take place on the level of heads of state, the Kazakh foreign ministry said.

According to the report, a consultation of CSTO foreign ministers will take place midday November 8, and the heads of state session will take place afterwards.

Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are members of the CSTO.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan