Astana to host CSTO heads of state council session November 8
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Council session will take place on November 8 in Astana, Kazakhstan. The session will take place on the level of heads of state, the Kazakh foreign ministry said.
According to the report, a consultation of CSTO foreign ministers will take place midday November 8, and the heads of state session will take place afterwards.
Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan are members of the CSTO.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:15 Armenia marks 19th anniversary of 1999 parliament terror attack
- 11:42 Armenia’s public debt to drop to GDP 55% - World Bank forecast
- 11:40 World Bank forecasts continuous Net Foreign Direct Investment growth in Armenia
- 11:30 World Bank improves Armenia GDP growth forecast to 5,3% in new report
- 11:15 Yeremyan Projects shares success formula of From Farm To Table – one of best examples in business-village mutually beneficial cooperation – with Agrarian University students
- 11:07 Astana to host CSTO heads of state council session November 8
- 10:50 Trump says his election victory was worst thing to ever happen to Russia
- 10:47 Israel delivers air strikes at 80 targets in Gaza after rocket attack
- 10:45 European Stocks - 26-10-18
- 10:44 US stocks down - 26-10-18
- 10:42 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-10-18
- 10:40 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 26-10-18
- 10:39 Oil Prices - 26-10-18
- 10.26-21:45 Polymetal International in talks to sell Kapan Mine to Chaarat Gold
- 10.26-20:52 We want to promote labor in Armenia and tell all businessmen to come and invest in Armenia, get rich and make rich– Nikol Pashinyan
- 10.26-20:41 US President's National Security Advisor John Bolton describes Armenia as an important friend of USA in the region
- 10.26-18:51 Nikol Pashinyan assures Government will spare no efforts to make culture and art one of Armenia’s claims to fame
- 10.26-17:53 President Sarkissian attends events dedicated to Prince Charles's birthday
- 10.26-17:51 Seyran Ohanyan interrogated over March 1 case
- 10.26-17:46 “China-Eurasia” first international conference held in Yerevan, Armenia
- 10.26-17:33 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-10-18
- 10.26-17:32 Asian Stocks - 26-10-18
- 10.26-17:15 27-year-old Armenian dies in unfortunate accident in Lebanon
- 10.26-17:07 WATCH: UNICEF video featuring Henrikh Mkhitaryan will definitely make you smile
- 10.26-16:39 Deputy Mayors of Yerevan named pending confirmation hearing
- 10.26-16:37 Chinese businessmen willing to make investments in Armenia
- 10.26-16:28 All roads passable in Armenia as of 16:00
- 10.26-15:58 President of Artsakh visits construction site of new residential community in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert
- 10.26-15:28 Jailed retired general ‘willing’ to donate $12 million worth private land and property to state
- 10.26-14:58 Armenia’s acting deputy PM holds meeting with ADB delegation
- 10.26-14:56 Armenian ambassador presents credentials to Harald V of Norway
- 10.26-14:53 RPA faction head assures they are going to be radical-constructive opposition
- 10.26-13:49 ARF to participate in snap parliamentary elections without alliance
- 10.26-13:38 Parliamentary committee approves electoral code amendments bill
- 10.26-13:10 Armenia, Kazakhstan sign cooperation agreement in healthcare sector
14:52, 10.22.2018
Viewed 6538 times Rudy Giuliani visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
14:10, 10.24.2018
Viewed 2196 times “Forgiveness comes after recognition”: Armenian President’s message to Turkish counterpart
15:01, 10.20.2018
Viewed 1774 times Spiritual leaders of Christian churches of Jerusalem call shameful the bill on properties in letter addressed to Israeli PM
17:56, 10.20.2018
Viewed 1680 times Acting Prime Minister of Armenia, Lebanese Parliament Speaker highly value bilateral political dialogue
10:54, 10.20.2018
Viewed 1546 times President of Artsakh sends congratulatory address to Catholicos Aram I on 50th anniversary of his ordination to priesthood