Trump says his election victory was worst thing to ever happen to Russia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump has announced that his victory in the presidential election was the worst thing that could’ve happened to Russia, according to RIA Novosti.

“You know what’ll say, my victory in the election was the worst thing that has ever happened to Russia,” Trump told a crowd during a campaigning event in North Carolina.

“But at the same time, having good relations with Russia, with China, North Korea, Japan is a good thing, not a bad thing,” he said.

He said that he had a good meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

Trump is campaigning for Republicans as the US is getting ready for midterm elections on November 6.

Midterm elections in the United States are the general elections held in November every four years, near the midpoint of a president's four-year term of office. Federal offices that are up for election during the midterms are members of the United States Congress, including all 435 seats in the United States House of Representatives, and 33 or 34 of the 100 seats in the United States Senate.

In addition, 34 of the 50 U.S. states elect their governors to four-year terms during midterm elections, while Vermont and New Hampshire elect governors to two-year terms in both midterm and presidential elections. Thus, 36 governors are elected during midterm elections. Many states also elect officers to their state legislatures in midterm years. There are also elections held at the municipal level. On the ballot are many mayors, other local public offices, and a wide variety of citizen initiatives.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan