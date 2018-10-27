Israel delivers air strikes at 80 targets in Gaza after rocket attack

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. The Israeli Air Force has delivered air strikes at 80 targets in Gaza in response to Palestinian rocket attacks, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Five military facilities, two weapons assembly plants, a training facility, a “terrorist tunnel” and an air defense post have been destroyed in the counter-attack, according to the IDF.

Earlier the IDF said that at least 30 rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza.

According to Al Mayadeen TV, civilian homes and a hospital have been damages as a result of the counterattack.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan