LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-10-18
LONDON, OCTOBER 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 October:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.03% to $1978.00, copper price down by 1.13% to $6130.00, lead price down by 0.80% to $1994.00, nickel price down by 2.62% to $11900.00, tin price down by 0.21% to $19275.00, zinc price down by 0.94% to $2629.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $60250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
