Nikol Pashinyan assures Government will spare no efforts to make culture and art one of Armenia’s claims to fame

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia will spare no efforts to make culture and art one of Armenia’s claims to fame, ARMENPRESS reports acting PM Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page, publishing a video of him reciting Hamo Sahyan's poem “Hayastan Aselis” (“When saying Armenia”).

Pashinyan said that he believes that after the revolution new masterpieces in Armenian literature, music and culture in general will be created to serve as new pillars of national consciousness.

