 President Sarkissian attends events dedicated to Prince Charles's birthday


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS.  President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the festive events dedicated to the 70h anniversary of Prince Charles at the invitation of the British royal family, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




