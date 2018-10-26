Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Seyran Ohanyan interrogated over March 1 case


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS.  According to the reliable information of ARMENPRES former defense minister of Armenia Seyran Ohanyan has been interrogated at the Special Investigation Service (SIS) over March 1 case.

No one from the SIS commented on the information.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




