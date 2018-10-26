Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 26-10-18

YEREVAN, 26 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 26 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.78 drams to 485.94 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.54 drams to 551.93 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.39 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.75 drams to 622.20 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 34.77 drams to 19229.2 drams. Silver price up by 0.29 drams to 230.29 drams. Platinum price up by 98.85 drams to 12998.61 drams.