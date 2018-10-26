27-year-old Armenian dies in unfortunate accident in Lebanon

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. 27-year-old Lebanese-Armenian Harut Husikyan has died in an unfortunate accident in Lebanon, Azdag daily reported.

The boy died after falling down from the window of the 9th floor of a building due to a heavy storm.

The incident occurred in an Armenian-populated Bourj Hammoud town.

The storm in Lebanon was accompanied by precipitation which led to floods. The Armenian districts and church of Anjar town have been filled with water as a result of floods.

