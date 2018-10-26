WATCH: UNICEF video featuring Henrikh Mkhitaryan will definitely make you smile

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the midfielder of London’s Arsenal, who is also the National Goodwill Ambassador of UNICEF for Armenia, is featured in a new UNICEF video calling for equal opportunities for children with disabilities.

“Children with disabilities must be a part of, not apart from, the daily lives of their families, communities and societies”, Mkhitaryan said on Instagram and shared the video.

Mkhitaryan was appointed UNICEF National Goodwill Ambassador in 2016.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan