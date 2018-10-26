Chinese businessmen willing to make investments in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan held a meeting with a business delegation led by Yan Jihan, president of the Jiangsu provincial branch of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the ministry said.

The Chinese businessmen said they want to make investments in Armenia and that they are particularly interested in the fields of IT, agriculture, processed industry and mining.

Exporting opportunities of Armenian alcoholic drinks and mineral beverages were also discussed.

Khachatryan welcomed the visit and expressed hope that the further meetings and discussions will be followed by tangible results.

The minister assured that the Armenian government will support investment initiatives in all necessary phases.

At the request of the Chinese businessmen, Khachatryan presented the country’s mining potential and opportunities.

Deputy minister Mane Adamyan presented the tourism sector and briefed the businessmen of investment projects.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan