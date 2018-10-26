Deputy Mayors of Yerevan named pending confirmation hearing

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Yerevan City Hall has released the nominations for deputy mayors pending confirmation.

Hayk Sargsyan, Sergey Harutyunyan and Tigran Virabyan have been nominated as deputies for Mayor Hayk Marutyan, while City Council member Hrachya Sargsyan is nominated as first deputy mayor.

The confirmation hearing will take place October 29 during the Yerevan City Council session.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan