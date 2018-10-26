Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

All roads passable in Armenia as of 16:00


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on October 26, as of 16:00, all roads are passable in Armenia, the ministry told Armenpress.

The 6th km of Vardenis-Sotk highway is closed: Shatjreq-Geghamabak-Shatvan highway serves as an alternative.

Snowfalls hit Ashotsk region of Shirak and Aragats region of Aragatsotn provinces.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




