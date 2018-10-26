President of Artsakh visits construction site of new residential community in Tumanyan street of Stepanakert

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan on October 26 visited the construction site of a new residential community in Tumanyan street of capital Stepanakert and got acquainted with the ongoing activities, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The President attached importance to the implementation of the program, as a result of which apartments to socially vulnerable families will be provided, and gave concrete instructions to the heads of concerned structures within the framework of mortgage lending.

Bako Sahakyan was accompanied by state minister Grigori Khachatryan, as well as other officials.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan