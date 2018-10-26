Jailed retired general ‘willing’ to donate $12 million worth private land and property to state

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament Manvel Grigoryan, the lawmaker currently under pre-trial detention suspected in embezzlement and fraud, has addressed the government – expressing willingness to donate nearly 330 hectares of land of private property to the state.

The land is part of a company owned by Grigoryan in Aknalich, a village in Armavir province.

“The representative of Manvel Grigoryan has sent a document to our committee stating that he [Grigoryan] is willing to donate territory without any obligations. I don’t possess other details, since the agreement is under the authority of the other deputy chairman of the department,” Sergo Atanesyan – Deputy Chairman of the State Property Management Department told ARMENPRESS.

The other deputy, Gevorg Loretsyan, confirmed the report.

“We will organize the process of receiving the property as defined by procedures,” he told ARMENPRESS.

Loretsyan said the land includes 5500 sq.m. of buildings and is worth roughly 6 billion drams (around 12,000,000 dollars).

Manvel Grigoryan, a retired army general, is under arrest since July 19. At the time of his arrest he also served as president of the Yerkrapah Union of Volunteers, but was later ousted by the board of the organization amid highly scandalous accusations.

Law enforcement agencies found a private zoo, a car collection, huge amounts of weapons and ammunition, as well as embezzled military supplies and donations in his compound.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan