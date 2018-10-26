Armenia’s acting deputy PM holds meeting with ADB delegation

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting deputy prime minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received the delegation led by Asian Development Bank (ADB) Deputy Director General Hong Wei, the government told Armenpress.

Welcoming the guests, the acting deputy PM attached importance to the ADB programs in Armenia and thanked the Bank’s Armenia Office for the productive cooperation. Mher Grigoryan highly appreciated and promoted the ADB programs being implemented in the private sector, expressing hope that the experience received within their framework will be applicable and used in the programs to be implemented jointly with the government in the future. Mher Grigoryan expressed readiness to deepen the cooperation with the ADB.

ADB Deputy Director General Hong Wei said this is his visit visit to Armenia, shared his impressions from the visit and praised the ADB’s ongoing programs. He expects that the ADB’s further cooperation with Armenia will further expand with new programs in social and private sectors.

During the meeting the officials also discussed issues relating to Armenia’s securities market development, release of bonds in Armenia by ADB, the ADB experience of innovative programs in agricultural sector and the development of IT in Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan