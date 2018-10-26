Armenian ambassador presents credentials to Harald V of Norway

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Norway Alexander Arzumanyan presented his credentials to King Harald V of Norway on October 25, the foreign ministry said.

Ambassador Arzumanyan is stationed in Denmark and concurrently serves as ambassador to Norway.

After the credentials ceremony the Armenian Ambassador and the Norwegian King had a private meeting.

Harald V of Norway spoke highly about the history of the Armenian people and the centuries-old Armenian-Norwegian friendship, noting that back in early 14th century King Haakon V of Norway had met with a delegation from the Kingdom of Cilicia to discuss possible military cooperation.

Harald V also mentioned Norwegian scientist, explorer and diplomat Fridtjof Nansen’s dedicated work for the protection of the rights of Armenian refugees and orphans.

The Armenian ambassador thanked for the warm reception and good wishes and noted that he will make all efforts to enhance cooperation between Armenia and Norway in a number of areas and to deepen the bilateral agenda even more.

