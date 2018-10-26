RPA faction head assures they are going to be radical-constructive opposition

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) is going to be a radical-constructive opposition: the party wants to enter into the Parliament to show its face, to be restored, RPA faction head Vahram Baghdasaryan told reporters at a briefing, reports Armenpress.

“Our goal is to form a political parliament typical to the parliamentary country. We are entering into the Parliament to show our face, to be restored. We are going to be a radical-constructive opposition”, he said.

Baghdasaryan said being an opposition or leadership is not a priority goal for them. According to him, each political force should fight in order to be a majority. He also didn’t rule out that their party may not be represented in the Parliament.

Asked whether their party list will be headed by Serzh Sargsyan during elections, the RPA faction head couldn’t say anything at the moment, adding that this issue will be discussed in coming days. They will hold a meeting in coming days after which they will announce their participation format in the elections.

“In case of participation our list should definitely be a political list. We act as an opposition, and our list will be in accordance with the opposition list”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan