ARF to participate in snap parliamentary elections without alliance

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) party will participate in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections without an alliance, ARF faction head Armen Rustamyan told reporters at a briefing, reports Armenpress.

“A Supreme assembly was held, a statement was made where we say that we will certainly participate in the elections. The ARF has never participated in elections with alliances. The party is distinguished by its image in the entire political field, and having these features, we prefer this time as well to participate in the elections without an alliance”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan