Parliamentary committee approves electoral code amendments bill

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. The state-legal and human rights protection committee of parliament today approved the bill package on electoral code amendments.

All members of the committee in attendance voted in favor of approving it.

The parliament will convene a special session on October 29 to debate the bill.

Tsarukyan faction MP Gevorg Petrosyan, a member of the committee, dismissed opinions that the electoral code has been presented for debates hastily.

Chair of the committee Gevorg Kostanyan, a former Prosecutor General, noted that as a legal document the code must be adopted and that it can serve as a method of reforms in the electoral institution. “I also find this package to be positive and I recommend us all to vote in favor,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan