Armenia, Kazakhstan sign cooperation agreement in healthcare sector

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Within the framework of the working visit of Armenia’s acting healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan to Astana, a cooperation agreement in healthcare sector has been signed between the respective ministries of Armenia and Kazakhstan, the ministry told Armenpress.

The document has been signed by acting minister Arsen Torosyan and his Kazakh counterpart Yelzhan Birtanov.

According to the agreement, the sides agree to cooperate at 15 main directions. Armenia and Kazakhstan must show mutual support in case of threat of dangerous infections, diseases, take joint steps to prevent some diseases and etc. The sides are obliged to provide necessary medical care to the citizens of the other state according to the legislation of that state.

At the same time the parties agreed to cooperate within the frames of the activities of the World Health Organization and international structures, in accordance with the national legislations of the states.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan