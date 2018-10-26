ADB Deputy Director General visits Tranche 3 of North-South Road Corridor in Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Asian Development Bank (ADB) Deputy Director General Hong Wei has visited the Tranche 3 section of the North-South Road Corridor in Armenia.

He was accompanied by officials from the Organization of Transportation Projects Implementation governmental non-commercial organization.

The organization said that Wei held a meeting with representatives from Sinohydro Corporation – the contractor of the Tranche 3, Spea Ingegneria Europea – the company carrying out technical supervision, and the IRD Engineering Consortium, the Italian joint enterprise.

Wei was briefed on the ongoing construction by the acting director general of the Organization of Transportation Projects Implementation Vazgen Petrosyan. He noted that certain organizational issues exist in the road section funded by the ADB, but that contractors are gradually solving the problems, and that construction volumes have increased in the past two months. He said that certain changes are required in order to successfully advance the project. He said that all parties are closely cooperating to eliminate existing problems and enhance volumes of construction.

Team leader of the technical supervision organization Vache Minasyan highlighted quality and deadlines to be the priority task of the construction.

Asian Development Bank (ADB) Deputy Director General Hong Wei noted that the North-South Road Corridor is a very important project for Armenia. He said that quality is priority and that the work should be continued through joint efforts to achieve good results.

