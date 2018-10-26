President Sarkissian participates in annual session of Homeland and Global Security Forum in Geneva

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the 20th annual session of the Homeland and Global Security Forum of Crans Montana Forum in Geneva, Switzerland, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Crans Montana Forum cooperates with the UN, UNESCO, the European Union, the NATO, the Council of Europe and other international organizations and aims at promoting the international cooperation.

4 events are being organized annually on the sidelines of the Forum during which the key figures of more than 100 countries gather to discuss important social, economic and security issues in informal atmosphere.

The discussion topics of the annual session of the Homeland & Global Security Forum are the current issues and risks in international relations, healthcare, cyber-security and information management.

President Armen Sarkissian delivered remarks during the session, in particularly touching upon the importance of searching for new methods to manage the global security risks.

The full text of his speech will be available soon.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan