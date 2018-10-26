ARF rules out mystery corrupt MP to be from their ranks

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. ARF faction leader Armen Rustamyan rules out that the unnamed lawmaker who is currently under investigation in a massive bribery case is from their ranks.

“I totally rule out that the member of parliament, who has been announced about being under investigation, is from the ARF. The processes are already taking place. The process should take place normally, no lawmaker should think that they are sheltered with their immunity,” he said.

He said they would never obstruct for the investigation to be carried out duly.

He said that since the acting PM did not disclose the identity of this lawmaker, he himself won’t do it also.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan