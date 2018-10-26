Acting minister of economic development and investments meets with World Bank Country Manager for Armenia

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Acting minister of economic development and investments Tigran Khachatryan on October 25 met with Country Manager of the World Bank for Armenia Sylvie Bossoutrot, the ministry told Armenpress.

Sylvie Bossoutrot congratulated Tigran Khachatryan on appointment and wished him success in this responsible work.

In his turn the acting minister thanked Sylvie Bossoutrot and stated that he has always cooperated with the World Bank with pleasure.

During the meeting the sides discussed the developments over new cooperation framework with Armenia. They also discussed the activities aimed at improving Armenia’s position in the World Bank’s Doing Business report, the expectations from the report.

