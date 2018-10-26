Parliament to convene extraordinary session October 31
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan, the Parliament will convene an extraordinary session on October 31, at 11:00 by the initiative of the government, the Parliament told Armenpress.
The session agenda includes the amnesty bill.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 12:45 Forbes names bombshell Sofia Vergara Highest-Paid TV actress with $42.5 Million
- 12:37 Japan, China strike deals worth $2.6 billion during Abe visit
- 12:20 Acting Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan’s Office announces setting up new research fund
- 11:42 ARF rules out mystery corrupt MP to be from their ranks
- 11:26 Investigative Committee rejects Kocharyan’s motion on victim status in wiretapping case
- 11:24 Acting minister of economic development and investments meets with World Bank Country Manager for Armenia
- 11:17 “Sydney” district to be built in Artsakh
- 11:14 Parliament to convene extraordinary session October 31
- 11:08 “Manuscript of Armenian history still being written”, “Reverent Beauty”, “One For the Ages” – New York Times on Met’s Armenia! show
- 10:57 Ireland goes to polling stations to elect new president
- 10:38 Turkish police thwart ISIS terror plot
- 10:34 Pentagon grounds twenty four F-35s citing fuel system inspections
- 10:29 Woman stabs 14 children in China kindergarten
- 10:00 Developing countries lose US$ 110 billion per year due to unsafe food – World Bank
- 09:11 European Stocks - 25-10-18
- 09:10 US stocks up - 25-10-18
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-10-18
- 09:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 25-10-18
- 09:05 Oil Prices Up - 25-10-18
- 10.25-21:10 Nikol Pashinyan conveys consultation with representatives of financial-economic block
- 10.25-18:53 Mher Mkrtumyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to UAE
- 10.25-18:43 Tigran Gevorgyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Syria
- 10.25-18:31 Hrachya Poladyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Iraq
- 10.25-18:00 Weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan becomes Europe’s U-23 champion and record holder
- 10.25-17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-10-18
- 10.25-17:36 Asian Stocks - 25-10-18
- 10.25-17:28 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces to participate in CSTO military committee’s session
- 10.25-16:40 President of Artsakh holds working consultation with chairmen of parliamentary standing committees and heads of factions
- 10.25-15:41 ‘Pashinyan’s victory in upcoming early elections to be good opportunity to take steps for NK conflict settlement’, says Bolton
- 10.25-15:25 Two-sided postcard dedicated to International Philatelic Exhibition cancelled by HayPost CJSC with special postmark
- 10.25-15:08 US has no final decision on suspending ban on Azerbaijan assistance, Bolton says in Yerevan
- 10.25-15:04 The sides of conflict should work together and eventually to be able to find solution – John Bolton
- 10.25-14:52 US National Security Advisor meets with Armenia’s Security Council Secretary, acting FM and acting defense minister
- 10.25-14:47 State Oversight Service reveals major violations in YSU and Agrarian University
- 10.25-14:31 Business Armenia receives certificate of appreciation for transparent investment process in Switzerland
14:52, 10.22.2018
Viewed 6417 times Rudy Giuliani visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
16:36, 10.19.2018
Viewed 5212 times Pashinyan to depart for Lebanon on two-day visit
12:54, 10.19.2018
Viewed 1964 times Economy ministry, ECOS sign contract on launching Hrazdan FEZ
14:10, 10.24.2018
Viewed 1961 times “Forgiveness comes after recognition”: Armenian President’s message to Turkish counterpart
13:55, 10.19.2018
Viewed 1933 times Presentation of book “Perspectives of Co-Existence of the EU and EAEU Integration Processes: The Case of Armenia” held in Yerevan