Parliament to convene extraordinary session October 31


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan, the Parliament will convene an extraordinary session on October 31, at 11:00 by the initiative of the government, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The session agenda includes the amnesty bill.

