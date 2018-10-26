Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 October

Turkish police thwart ISIS terror plot


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkish law enforcement agencies have thwarted an Islamic State  terror plot in the Adana province that was planned to be carried out on October 29 – the Turkish Republic Day, CNN Turk reports.

According to the report six Islamic State terrorists have been arrested. One of the suspects is a woman.

Police didn’t disclose further details.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 




