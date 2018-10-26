Turkish police thwart ISIS terror plot
YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Turkish law enforcement agencies have thwarted an Islamic State terror plot in the Adana province that was planned to be carried out on October 29 – the Turkish Republic Day, CNN Turk reports.
According to the report six Islamic State terrorists have been arrested. One of the suspects is a woman.
Police didn’t disclose further details.
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 11:14 Parliament to convene extraordinary session October 31
- 10:57 Ireland goes to polling stations to elect new president
- 10:38 Turkish police thwart ISIS terror plot
- 10:34 Pentagon grounds twenty four F-35s citing fuel system inspections
- 10:29 Woman stabs 14 children in China kindergarten
- 10:00 Developing countries lose US$ 110 billion per year due to unsafe food – World Bank
- 09:11 European Stocks - 25-10-18
- 09:10 US stocks up - 25-10-18
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-10-18
- 09:06 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 25-10-18
- 09:05 Oil Prices Up - 25-10-18
- 10.25-21:10 Nikol Pashinyan conveys consultation with representatives of financial-economic block
- 10.25-18:53 Mher Mkrtumyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to UAE
- 10.25-18:43 Tigran Gevorgyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Syria
- 10.25-18:31 Hrachya Poladyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Iraq
- 10.25-18:00 Weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan becomes Europe’s U-23 champion and record holder
- 10.25-17:38 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-10-18
- 10.25-17:36 Asian Stocks - 25-10-18
- 10.25-17:28 Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces to participate in CSTO military committee’s session
- 10.25-16:40 President of Artsakh holds working consultation with chairmen of parliamentary standing committees and heads of factions
- 10.25-15:41 ‘Pashinyan’s victory in upcoming early elections to be good opportunity to take steps for NK conflict settlement’, says Bolton
- 10.25-15:25 Two-sided postcard dedicated to International Philatelic Exhibition cancelled by HayPost CJSC with special postmark
- 10.25-15:08 US has no final decision on suspending ban on Azerbaijan assistance, Bolton says in Yerevan
- 10.25-15:04 The sides of conflict should work together and eventually to be able to find solution – John Bolton
- 10.25-14:52 US National Security Advisor meets with Armenia’s Security Council Secretary, acting FM and acting defense minister
- 10.25-14:47 State Oversight Service reveals major violations in YSU and Agrarian University
- 10.25-14:31 Business Armenia receives certificate of appreciation for transparent investment process in Switzerland
- 10.25-14:26 Harvest season: Oversight boss to brief acting PM on 1,000,000 dollar recoveries of misused state funds
- 10.25-14:22 Armenian-American relations are of strategic importance for US – John Bolton
- 10.25-14:08 Lawmakers Mihran Poghosyan, Aram Harutyunyan not under criminal investigation, says SIS chief amid intrigue for “most massive bribery case in Armenian history”
- 10.25-13:57 Government cuts defense ministry allocations by 56,8 million drams
- 10.25-13:44 Acting PM Pashinyan receives Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton
- 10.25-13:24 Strong winds expected in Armenia as meteorologists warn of “powerful atmospheric front”
- 10.25-13:18 Sahle-Work Zewde becomes Ethiopia's first female president, only head of state in Africa
- 10.25-13:09 There is real opportunity to raise Armenia-US relations to new level – Pashinyan on meeting with John Bolton
14:52, 10.22.2018
Viewed 6409 times Rudy Giuliani visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan
16:36, 10.19.2018
Viewed 5208 times Pashinyan to depart for Lebanon on two-day visit
12:54, 10.19.2018
Viewed 1961 times Economy ministry, ECOS sign contract on launching Hrazdan FEZ
14:10, 10.24.2018
Viewed 1932 times “Forgiveness comes after recognition”: Armenian President’s message to Turkish counterpart
13:55, 10.19.2018
Viewed 1928 times Presentation of book “Perspectives of Co-Existence of the EU and EAEU Integration Processes: The Case of Armenia” held in Yerevan