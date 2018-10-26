Woman stabs 14 children in China kindergarten

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. A woman wielding a kitchen knife has attacked at least 14 children at a kindergarten in Chongqing in central China, CNN reported citing local authorities.

Chongqing City Banan District police said the children were slashed as they walked back to class after their morning exercises at Yudong New Century Kindergarten about 9.30 a.m. local time.

Videos circulating on Chinese social media showed small children bleeding from severe cuts to their faces at the entrance of the kindergarten as stunned adults looked on.

School security guards and staff managed to restrain the 39-year-old attacker. Video from the scene appeared to show angry onlookers attempting to hit and kick the woman after she was detained.

An unknown number of students were taken to hospital following the incident, according to the statement, while the female attacker was taken into custody.