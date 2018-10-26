LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 25-10-18
LONDON, OCTOBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 25 october:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.87% to $1998.50, copper price up by 0.42% to $6200.00, lead price down by 0.35% to $2010.00, nickel price down by 1.45% to $12220.00, tin price down by 0.44% to $19315.00, zinc price up by 0.49% to $2654.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $60250.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
