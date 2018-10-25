Nikol Pashinyan conveys consultation with representatives of financial-economic block

YEREVAN, OVTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Acting PM Nikol Pashinyan convened a consultation on October 25 with the representatives of the financial-economic block of the Government, during which the current economic tendencies, economic forecasts and development prospects were discussed.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the official website of the Prime Minister of Armenia, acting Minister of Economic Development and Investments Tigran Khachatryan presented the macroeconomic indexes of Armenia of 9 months published by the Statistical Committee, according to which economic activation index is 6.5%, which is higher compared to the same period of 2017, when it amounted to 5.8%, while 11.5% rise has been recorded in the sphere of exports. Industry has grown by 4%, construction by 7.6% and services by 19.1%.

According to Tigran Khachatryan, the monitoring of 275 top industrial enterprises showed that the value of goods produced during the last 9 months amounted to 875 billion AMD, the nominal value of which is equal to the production of the same period of 2017.

SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan and CB Chairman Artur Javadyan also presented reports.

Pashinyan was also reported on major investment projects, particularly in the sphere of infrastructures.

Summing up the results of the consultation, the acting PM tasked the officials in charge to focus on the effectiveness of major projects, particularly road construction, energy, water infrastructures and management of solid waste.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan