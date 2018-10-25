Mher Mkrtumyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to UAE
YEREVAN, OVTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Mher Mkrtumyan has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to the United Arab Emirates by presidential decree, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
