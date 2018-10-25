Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

Hrachya Poladyan appointed Ambassador of Armenia to Iraq


YEREVAN, OVTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Hrachya Poladyan has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Iraq by presidential decree, replacing Karen Grigoryan,ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




