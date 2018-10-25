Weightlifter Andranik Karapetyan becomes Europe’s U-23 champion and record holder
YEREVAN, OVTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Member of Armenian men's weightlifting team Andranik Karapetyan has become Europe’s U-23 champion, at the same time setting a record.
ARMENPRESS reports the championship takes place in Poland. Karapetyan raised 176kg which is a new record for Europe.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
