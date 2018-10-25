Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 25-10-18

YEREVAN, 25 OCTOBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 25 October, USD exchange rate up by 0.49 drams to 485.16 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.17 drams to 553.47 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 7.39 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.49 drams to 625.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 64.76 drams to 19194.43 drams. Silver price up by 0.70 drams to 230 drams. Platinum price down by 49.30 drams to 12899.76 drams.