Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces to participate in CSTO military committee’s session


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan and his delegation will participate in the session of the CSTO military committee in Almaty, Kazakhstan on October 26, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




