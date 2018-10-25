President of Artsakh holds working consultation with chairmen of parliamentary standing committees and heads of factions

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan convened a working consultation on October 25 with chairs of the parliament’s standing committees and heads of the parliamentary factions, the presidential office told Armenpress.

Issues related to devising a new policy of mortgage lending and housing construction were on the discussion agenda.

The President considered important such discussions, noting that they enable to implement more efficiently diverse state programs.

Parliament speaker Ashot Ghoulyan, state minister Grigori Martirosyan and other officials participated in the consultation.

