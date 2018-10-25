‘Pashinyan’s victory in upcoming early elections to be good opportunity to take steps for NK conflict settlement’, says Bolton

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. According to US National Security Advisor John Bolton, incumbent acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s victory in the upcoming early elections of parliament in Armenia will be a good opportunity to take steps for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“If such willingness happens, we must work in order for the reaction from the Azerbaijani side to be in a similar way,” he said.

According to Bolton, Armenia very much supports the settlement work process of the Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

According to Bolton, he asked Pashinyan at a meeting what the Armenian PM’s secret to success is, but, according to the US National Security Advisor, the acting prime minister of Armenia refused to disclose the secret.

“Perhaps he will nevertheless tell us after the elections,” Bolton jokingly told reporters.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan