Two-sided postcard dedicated to International Philatelic Exhibition cancelled by HayPost CJSC with special postmark

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. On October 25, 2018 a special two-sided postcard, dedicated to the International Philatelic Exhibition has been cancelled by HayPost CJSC with a special postmark in the premises of Yerevan History Museum within the framework of the International Philatelic Exhibition dedicated to the 2800thanniversary of Yerevan arranged by the Union of Philatelists of the Republic of Armenia, HayPost CJSC told Armenpress.

The print run of the two-side postcard is 500 pcs. The author of the postcard’s design is the designer of HayPost CJSC David Dovlatyan.

The postcard depicts a fragment of a panoramic view of night Yerevan at the background of Mount Ararat, Zvartnots airport, the aerial view of the Republic Square and a photo taken from the stairs of Cascade.

The souvenir sheet was cancelled by acting Deputy Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies Armen Arzumanyan, Director of the Yerevan History Museum Armine Sargsyan, Chairman of HayPost Juan Pablo Gechidjian, President of the Union of Philatelists of the Republic of Armenia Hovik Musayelyan.