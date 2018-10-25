US has no final decision on suspending ban on Azerbaijan assistance, Bolton says in Yerevan

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The United States doesn’t have a final decision yet on suspending the 907th amendment to the Freedom Support Act, which bans US government assistance to Azerbaijan, visiting US National Security Advisor John Bolton told reporters in Yerevan.

He said that at this moment a decision hasn’t been made.

“I cannot predict what kind of a decision will be made,” he said, stressing that Armenia is acquiring most of its arsenal from Russia, and that Azerbaijan too is acquiring 80% of its weaponry from Russia.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan