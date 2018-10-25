Harvest season: Oversight boss to brief acting PM on 1,000,000 dollar recoveries of misused state funds

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. State Control Service director Davit Sanasaryan has said he will report to acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on October 29 on 1,000,000 dollar recoveries of embezzled or misappropriated state funds.

“We’re harvesting”, he jokingly told reporters today after the Cabinet meeting.

“The results of our work are already tangible and by yearend we will [reclaim] a few times more million dollars in [recoveries],” he said, referring to the operations of investigating and returning to the budget embezzled or misappropriated state funds.

