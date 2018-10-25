Lawmakers Mihran Poghosyan, Aram Harutyunyan not under criminal investigation, says SIS chief amid intrigue for “most massive bribery case in Armenian history”

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Republican (HHK) faction Member of Parliament Aram Harutyunyan, a former minister of nature protection, and HHK Member of Parliament Mihran Poghosyan, a former chief bailiff, are not under criminal investigation, director of the Special Investigative Service Sasun Khachatryan told Factor.am news media today, commenting on rumors that acting PM Nikol Pashinyan’s earlier announcement on an upcoming bribery-related arrest of a lawmaker was connected with these two abovementioned MPs.

However, he refused to give further comments about rumors circulating around Harutyunyan.

“If a criminal case were to be initiated against a person then this person should have a status of a suspect or a defendant. This person doesn’t have a status of neither a defendant nor a suspect in this case,” he said, referring to the former minister of nature protection.

He added that Poghosyan is also not involved as neither a suspect nor a defendant under any case.

“There is case against a Member of Parliament, a case that is already 100% proven, and it is already two months that we are waiting for an official response from another country to a document that we have in our hands. On the very day that it happens [ response], there will be an initiative regarding arresting this lawmaker, this is a bribery case,” Pashinyan said earlier, without specifying who the MP is.

He added that they aren’t receiving this document for some reasons and the process is being delayed.

“Our embassy is working a bit poorly, I don’t know, perhaps there are some ties with that country, they are delaying it all the time. All right, maybe they will delay it for another week, another month, but there is no option, this lawmaker will be arrested, and this will be the largest bribery case in the history of the third republic, which will lead with its threads after other high ranking officials,” he said.

