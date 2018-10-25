Government cuts defense ministry allocations by 56,8 million drams

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The government has decreased the allocations to the defense ministry by the 2018 state budget by 56,8 million drams.

“The resources will be directed for the spending whose details will be reported during the reporting of the confidential parts of the bill,” defense minister Davit Tonoyan said at today’s Cabinet meeting.

At the same time the minister requested an additional day for technical adjustments in the bill.

