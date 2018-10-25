Strong winds expected in Armenia as meteorologists warn of “powerful atmospheric front”

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. Strong winds are expected today in Armenia, Gagik Surenyan – director of the meteorology center at Ministry of Emergency Situations Hydromet Service said.

He said that Scandinavian arctic air currents and Mediterranean warm and humid air currents will collide today, causing a powerful atmospheric front in the Armenian territory today.

Strong winds are expected overnight October 26 in Armenia, he said on Facebook.

A maximum wind speed of 25-30 m/s is expected in Lori, Gegharkunik, Kotayk and Syunik.

“Starting midday October 25 rainfall is expected across the country through October 26. Intense rainfalls of stormy nature are expected in individual areas”.

The air temperature overnight October 27 – October 28 is forecast to drop sub zero, -2 degrees Celsius, he said.

