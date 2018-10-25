There is real opportunity to raise Armenia-US relations to new level – Pashinyan on meeting with John Bolton

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The talks between US President Donald Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton and acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan were held in a very positive atmosphere, reports Armenpress.

“I think there is a real opportunity to raise the Armenia-US relations to a new level. And we are ready to use that opportunity”, Pashinyan said on Facebook.

