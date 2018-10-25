Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 October

Government dissolves Digital Armenia Foundation


YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. The government will allocate 47,28 million drams from the reserve fund to the PM’s office to organize the dissolution process of the Digital Armenia Foundation.

The decision was made during today’s Cabinet meeting.

The amount includes technical expenditures and salaries of staff.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan




