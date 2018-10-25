Parliament to debate amnesty bill October 31

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting the government recommended the Speaker of Parliament to convene a special session on October 31.

The government suggested to include the amnesty bill in the agenda.

The bill is titled “On declaring amnesty for criminal cases on the occasion of the 2800th anniversary of establishment of Erebuni-Yerevan and the 100th anniversary of the declaration of independence of the first Republic of Armenia”.

