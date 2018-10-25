Today’s Armenia moves and will continue to move on the right direction – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, OCTOBER 25, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is Switzerland on a working visit, met with the Swiss-Armenian community representatives in Geneva, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian said we are entering a new stage of implementing our national goals in the context of ongoing quite rapid economic, especially industrial and technological developments in the world.

By attaching importance to the unity of pan-national potential across the pan-Armenian agenda, the President noted: “We have an important advantage: in reality, our small state presents the dreams, goals and interests of a great nation. Your children, grandchildren should be proud of being an Armenian and belonging to a bright people who have very great mission and goal in this life”.

“Our real force and wealth are our people”, the President said, adding: “Today’s Armenia – new and young Armenia, moves, and I hope, will continue to move on the right direction, on the path of freedom and human dignity. It’s time for every Armenian to be definitely involved in his/her country’s affairs, everyone in his/her place, by contributing to the implementation of patriotic programs and the development of the homeland”.

The meeting also touched upon strengthening Armenia-Diaspora ties, developing them in a new way, issues relating to the preservation of Armenian identity and the engagement opportunities of Diaspora-Armenians in Armenia’s life.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan